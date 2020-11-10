Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath dominance continues, BJP ahead in 6 seats
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: The fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party has also fielded its candidate, Mohammad Yameen, in Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.
The counting for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls has begun today. The counting of votes has begun across seven assembly seats --Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. An average of over 53 percent voters had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 88 candidates in the fray. Voting in the bypolls was held on November 3.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: RLD had fielded Praveen Singh with the support of the Samajwadi Party. The Azad Samaj Party had fielded Haji Yamin who is not just attracting minority voters but is also looking to emerge as an alternative to the BSP's candidate. This time, 18 candidates were in the fray, along with five independents from Bulandshahr Sadar seat.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, the Bulandshahr (Sadar) assembly by-poll is set to decide the future course of Dalit politics as Chandra Shekhar Azad’s prominence in the region may hamper BSP’s traditional vote-bank. The by-elections saw a total of 18 candidates in fray, along with five independents, from Bulandshahr Sadar seat.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP leading in Bulandshahr
After 7th round of counting in Bulandshahr bypoll, BJP's Usha Sirohi leads with 6,000 votes. BSP's Mohammad Yunus on second position. Azad Samaj Party's candidate Haji Yamin with only 3,400 votes so far.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP now ahead on six seats
The BJP is now ahead on six seats out of 7 in Uttar Pradesh bypolls. BJP's Sangeeta Chouhan marginally ahead of SP's Javed Abbas by 90 votes in Naugawan Sadat.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate Usha Sirohi retains lead in 12th phase
In Bulandshahr, the BJP candidate continues to lead in the 12th phase. In the 12th round, BJP candidate Usha Sirohi got 38482 votes, BSP candidate Haji Yunus got 28641 votes. Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate has got 4949 votes.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP surges ahead in UP by-polls, billed as semi final to 2022 contest
The ruling BJP is putting up a strong show in by-polls for seven Assembly seats in the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh by maintaining lead in five seats as per trends available three hours after the beginning of counting.
The principal opposition party--Samajwadi Party (SP)—was leading on one, and an independent candidate was leading on the remaining seat. Six of these seats were earlier held by the BJP, while Malhani was won by the SP in the 2017 assembly election.
BJP candidates are leading on Tundla (Firozabad), Bangarmau (Unnao), Bulandshahr, Deoria, and Ghatampur (Kanpur) seats, while the SP is ahead on Naugaon Sadat (Amroha), and the independent candidate Dhananjay Singh is leading on the Malhani (Jaunpur) seat, previously held by SP. Counting of votes began at 8am and this is the status till 11 am with the most constituencies touching round 6 or 7 of counting.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: The bypolls to the Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani seats were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh and Parasnath Yadav (SP) respectively.
Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: SP's Javed Abbas is leading from Naugawan Sadat, held by Chetan Chauhan, who was also minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Abbas is leading by a margin of 4028 over Sangeeta Chauhan of the BJP.
