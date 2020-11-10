Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath dominance continues, BJP ahead in 6 seats

Uttar Pradesh by election result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP surges ahead in UP by-polls, billed as semi final to 2022 contest

The ruling BJP is putting up a strong show in by-polls for seven Assembly seats in the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh by maintaining lead in five seats as per trends available three hours after the beginning of counting.

The principal opposition party--Samajwadi Party (SP)—was leading on one, and an independent candidate was leading on the remaining seat. Six of these seats were earlier held by the BJP, while Malhani was won by the SP in the 2017 assembly election.

BJP candidates are leading on Tundla (Firozabad), Bangarmau (Unnao), Bulandshahr, Deoria, and Ghatampur (Kanpur) seats, while the SP is ahead on Naugaon Sadat (Amroha), and the independent candidate Dhananjay Singh is leading on the Malhani (Jaunpur) seat, previously held by SP. Counting of votes began at 8am and this is the status till 11 am with the most constituencies touching round 6 or 7 of counting.