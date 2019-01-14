App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar will decide who will be assume power at the Centre: Tejashwi Yadav

"It is not just UP but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone...(now) the people of UP and Bihar will decide as to who will come to power at the Centre," Tejashwi told newspersons here after meeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Stressing the message of BSP-SP alliance has gone down well throughout the country, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will decide who will be in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is not just UP but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone...(now) the people of UP and Bihar will decide as to who will come to power at the Centre," Tejashwi told newspersons here after meeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

The RJD leader had met BSP supremo Mayawati here last night.

"In UP there are 80 seats while Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats...along with Jharkhand which has 14 seats a major chunk of 134 seats are in these states...The BJP has around 115 seats of these...with alliance in these states, the BJP will lose 100 seats," Tejashwi claimed.

Asserting that people are not happy with the saffron party, he said they had also come to "cheat" Bihar, with the prime minister promising special package.

He also referred to "CM chacha" (Nitesh Kumar) going with the BJP after breaking the alliance with RJD.

"This step of the BSP and the SP is going to be hailed in later stages," he said, adding that it will prevent the country from going into the "clutches" of the RSS.

Tejashwi said his visit to congratulate the BSP and the SP was in fact realisation of the dream visualised by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Claiming there is undeclared Emergency in the country, he said all constitutional institutions are being damaged to serve personal interests and there is also an effort to replace the Constitution by MS Golwalkar's (RSS leader) "Bunch of Thoughts" and the "Nagpuri law".

Tejashwi also referred to the CBI and the ED saying that his family and he himself, even when he was 13 years old, has been facing cases but stressed there was no need to compromise and instead fight against them.

"There is a move to tarnish and sully the image by giving negative publicity...after elections all will come to know who is dishonest and how the 'chowkidar' has tricked the people of the country and only indulged in jumlebaazi, he said.

"Our organisation in Uttar Pradesh will lend support to the alliance," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh said Tejashwi's move will further cement the alliance.

The people of the country are today unhappy with the BJP and want to remove it, he said, adding alliance in UP alliance has been received well.

"...from Delhi to Kolkata, people are against the BJP as all have been deceived by them," he said.

"I can assure the BJP that we samajwadis will not change our language even if they try," Akhilesh added. The RJD leader, who arrived in the state capital last night, hoped that the alliance formed in Uttar Pradesh will be extended to Bihar and that all parties will work together to defeat the BJP.

Sources said that despite the alliance being announced in Uttar Pradesh, parties like the RJD could be accommodated on isolated seats on the lines of Kairana, where Tabassum Hasan won on RLD ticket in a Lok Sabha by-election though she had close links with the Samajwadi Party.

In return, the RJD, which already has its alliance with the Congress in Bihar, could accommodate some candidates of the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, sources said. Speaking to newspersons, Tejashwi had said, "I am the youngest. I have come to wish her (Mayawati) on her birthday in advance and take blessings...she is a matured leader and we should keep getting her guidance in future.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Bihar #BSP #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Tejashwi Yadav #Uttar Pradesh

