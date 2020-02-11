Uttam Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Uttam Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uttam Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Uttam Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.14% and in 2013, 69.48% of Uttam Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Naresh Balyan of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 30419 votes which was 18.42% of the total votes polled. Naresh Balyan polled a total of 165180 (51.99%) votes.

BJP's Pawan Sharma won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6346 (4.77%) votes. Pawan Sharma polled 132983 which was 36.38% of the total votes polled.