you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Utilise public support for J&K move during Assembly polls, Amit Shah tells senior leaders: Report

During a meeting of core group leaders of poll-bound states, Shah held "detailed discussions" on the party machinery's preparations, and ways to maximise its on-ground strength

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, during a meeting of senior leaders of the party on August 20, said the party should utilise the public support for the government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Centre on August 5 revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to J&K.

Sources in the BJP told Indian Express that Shah, while cautioning that leaders should not get overconfident, said the government's decision and the people's support for it can be used during the forthcoming elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi.

A source from the party told the newspaper that Shah underlined that the recent victory of the party in Lok Sabha polls, and the government's decision on J&K should not make leaders overconfident about the party's prospects.

"These factors have also made some BJP leaders in these states a little overconfident, which can be close to being complacent," a party leader said. "The party president has conveyed that the leaders should ensure that the respective state units do not fall for that," the leader added.

Anil Jain, the party's general secretary and Haryana in-charge, said the J&K move will yield "very positive results" for the party.

"This will add to other positive factors. While the BJP gained 47 seats from its earlier position of four seats in Haryana with Narendra Modi's image (in 2014 state elections), with Amit Shah’s strategy and party leaders’ execution of that strategy, this time we have many advantages," Jain said.

During the meeting, Shah held "detailed discussions" on the party machinery's preparations, ways to maximise its on-ground strength and working on the party's weaker areas, the source said.

Moreover, the report states that Shah has also advised the state leadership to properly "evaluate" those who want to join BJP from the rival parties. The saffron party has seen a number of senior leaders from the opposition camp join BJP in recent days, and reports indicate that more leaders are set to join in the coming days, particularly in poll-bound states.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 06:53 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Politics

