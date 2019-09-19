Use of indigenous technology in armed forces would be 75% by 2029-30: Rajnath Singh

After flying indigenously-built light combat aircraft Tejas, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event here on Thursday that the use of indigenous technology in armed forces would be around 75 percent by 2029-30.

On Thursday morning, Singh flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA).

"The use of indigenous technology (in armed forces) will be around 75 percent by the time we reach 2029-30. No one had thought that we will be using indigenous technology this way," Singh said after attending an exhibition of products of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here.

"That day is not far when we can create 100 percent of items in our country itself," he added.

At DRDO exhibition, the minister said,"Whatever I have seen today, and whatever I have heard, on that basis, I would like to say, the whole country is proud of you all."

He added that the DRDO is not just a credible organisation of India but it is also getting the international recognition now which is source of immense happiness.

"Indigenous arms, ammunition and weapons are being developed in India...We are developing such a capacity gradually," he said.

Our export capability is being built up too, Singh said.

"Recently developed ASAT (anti-satellite) missile, the use of Netra in Balakot air strike, and the recent successful testing of air-to-air missile Astra - these incidents have solidified the nation's trust in DRDO," said the minister.

Netra is an airborne early warning and control (AEWC) aircraft and it played a prominent role in the air strikes conducted by Indian Air Force at Balakot (Pakistan) in February.

Singh said,"This exhibition shows the participation of private industries too. We cannot ignore the contribution of big industrialists. They have a big contribution."