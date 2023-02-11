English
    US welcomes any effort to end hostilities in Ukraine: White House on PM Modi's remarks

    White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war. I will let PM (PM Modi) speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (Image: AP)

    The White House has reiterated that the US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine when asked if there is still time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war or convince President Vladimir Putin.

    "I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war. I will let PM (PM Modi) speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine," news agency ANI quoted White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

    On the sidelines of the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, PM Modi stressed on India's effort towards global peace. "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace." He spoke about this during a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, according to ANI.

    Modi's statement was accepted by world leaders and was praised by international media. His words, "today's era is not of war", became a part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia.