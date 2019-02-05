US urges others to follow European recognition of Venezuela's Juan Guaido

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on February 4 welcomed major European powers' recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and urged others to follow suit.

"We encourage all countries, including other EU member states, to support the Venezuelan people by recognizing Interim President Guaido and supporting the National Assembly's efforts to return constitutional democracy to Venezuela," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo also renewed the US call on Venezuela's military to part ways with Maduro, a socialist firebrand who presides over a crumbling economy.

"We repeat our call to the Venezuelan military and security forces to support their country's constitution and protect all Venezuelan citizens, including Interim President Guaido and his family, as well as US and other foreign citizens in Venezuela," Pompeo said.

Major European powers including Britain, France, Germany and Spain on Monday recognized Guaido as leader until new elections are held after President Nicolas Maduro rejected a European ultimatum to call fresh polls.

But the European Union has notable holdouts including Italy, whose populist coalition government was said by diplomats to have blocked an EU bid for tougher action, and Greece, whose ruling leftist Syriza party openly backs Maduro.