App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

US urges others to follow European recognition of Venezuela's Juan Guaido

Mike Pompeo also renewed the US call on Venezuela's military to part ways with Maduro, a socialist firebrand who presides over a crumbling economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on February 4 welcomed major European powers' recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and urged others to follow suit.

"We encourage all countries, including other EU member states, to support the Venezuelan people by recognizing Interim President Guaido and supporting the National Assembly's efforts to return constitutional democracy to Venezuela," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo also renewed the US call on Venezuela's military to part ways with Maduro, a socialist firebrand who presides over a crumbling economy.

"We repeat our call to the Venezuelan military and security forces to support their country's constitution and protect all Venezuelan citizens, including Interim President Guaido and his family, as well as US and other foreign citizens in Venezuela," Pompeo said.

Major European powers including Britain, France, Germany and Spain on Monday recognized Guaido as leader until new elections are held after President Nicolas Maduro rejected a European ultimatum to call fresh polls.

But the European Union has notable holdouts including Italy, whose populist coalition government was said by diplomats to have blocked an EU bid for tougher action, and Greece, whose ruling leftist Syriza party openly backs Maduro.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Politics #US #Venezuela #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.