US Election 2020: North Dakota legislature candidate wins election despite dying of COVID-19 in October

A Republican candidate running for the state legislature in the state of North Dakota, United States, has won the election despite having died about a month ago due to COVID-19 complications.

David Andahl,55, remained on the ballot, as there was no way of removing his name as early voting had begun weeks before his death.

The district chooses two representatives and election results in North Dakota showed the Bismarck-area district going to David Andahl and Dave Nehring.

The 55-year-old had been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 during his campaign drive to be elected in the state's Bismark area. His mother, Pat Andahl, told The Bismarck Tribune that her son had been hospitalised with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days.

Pat Andahl said her son had been “very careful” about the pandemic and was passionate about the idea of serving in government.