US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Richard Verma to top diplomatic post in State Department

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, to a top diplomatic position in the State Department, a move hailed by the Indian diaspora here as a "inspired choice".

The White House in a statement on Friday said that Biden announced his intent to nominate 54-year-old Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

Currently Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard, Verma, served as the US Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015 to January 20, 2017.

During the Obama administration, Verma also served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.

Earlier in his career, Verma was National Security Advisor to United States Senator Harry Reid while he was a Democratic Whip, Minority Leader and then Majority Leader of the United States Senate.

He has served as Vice Chairman of The Asia Group, Partner and Senior Counsellor at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, and Senior Counsellor at the Albright Stonebridge Group. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate.