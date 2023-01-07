 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US President Joe Biden congratulates Congressman Kevin McCarthy says this is a time to govern responsibly

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Biden said he is prepared to work with Republicans when he can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with him as well.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday congratulated Congressman Kevin McCarthy on his election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and said that this a time to govern responsibly.

McCarthy, 57, was elected as the House Speaker in a historic post-midnight 15th ballot on Saturday. He replaced Nancy Pelosi, 82, of the Democratic Party.

This is a time to govern responsibly and to ensure that we're putting the interests of American families first, Biden said in a statement soon after McCarthy was elected as the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

He officially secured the speaker's gavel and was elected during the 15th round of votes on the fourth day with 216 votes, which included some last-minute drama.

(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now, he said.

Biden said he is prepared to work with Republicans when he can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with him as well.