US Presidential elections: Donald Trump casts early vote in Florida before continuing campaign trail

US President Donald Trump cast an early vote in the US Presidential Election at Florida on October 24, marking the first time an incumbent President has voted, in-person, in Florida, according to reports.

Trump was not accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, reports suggested.

According to a report by news agency AFP, Trump said he "voted for a guy named Trump" after he emerged from the polling centre.

Trump voted in person in West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago estate, after switching his permanent residence and voter registration last year from New York to Florida, a must-win battleground for his re-election bid.

With 10 days to go in the campaign, about 53.5 million Americans already have cast early ballots, a pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in more than a century, according to data from the US Elections Project, news agency Reuters reported.

Trump, who has regularly condemned mail-in voting without evidence as prone to fraud, even though experts say it is as safe as any other method, voted by mail in two elections since he switched his address to Florida, a presidential primary in March and a state election in August.

"I'm here to vote!" he told supporters at a rally in Pensacola on October 23 night, one of the two he held in the state.

The US President will be holding campaign rallies in three swing states on October 24.