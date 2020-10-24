172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|us-president-donald-trump-casts-early-vote-in-florida-before-continuing-campaign-trial-6009631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Presidential elections: Donald Trump casts early vote in Florida before continuing campaign trail

Donald Trump said he 'voted for a guy named Trump' after he emerged from the polling centre

Moneycontrol News
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters )
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters )

US President Donald Trump cast an early vote in the US Presidential Election at Florida on October 24, marking the first time an incumbent President has voted, in-person, in Florida, according to reports.

Trump was not accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, reports suggested. 

According to a report by news agency AFP, Trump said he "voted for a guy named Trump" after he emerged from the polling centre.

Close

Trump voted in person in West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago estate, after switching his permanent residence and voter registration last year from New York to Florida, a must-win battleground for his re-election bid.

related news

With 10 days to go in the campaign, about 53.5 million Americans already have cast early ballots, a pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in more than a century, according to data from the US Elections Project, news agency Reuters reported.

Trump, who has regularly condemned mail-in voting without evidence as prone to fraud, even though experts say it is as safe as any other method, voted by mail in two elections since he switched his address to Florida, a presidential primary in March and a state election in August.

"I'm here to vote!" he told supporters at a rally in Pensacola on October 23 night, one of the two he held in the state.

The US President will be holding campaign rallies in three swing states on October 24.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Politics #US Election 2020 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.