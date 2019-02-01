App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:42 AM IST

US poised to announce withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty

The State Department said Secretary Mike Pompeo would make a public statement on February 1 morning, but it did not mention the topic.

Associated Press
The Trump administration is poised to announce on February 1 that it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.

An American withdrawal, which has been expected for months, would follow years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the pact, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty.

It was the first arms control measure to ban an entire class of weapons: ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles). Russia denies that it has been in violation.

The State Department said Secretary Mike Pompeo would make a public statement on February 1 morning, but it did not mention the topic.
