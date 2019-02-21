App
Politics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US House Democrats move to block Donald Trump's emergency declaration on border

Trump declared a national emergency last week in order to take money Congress had appropriated for other activities and use it to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce a resolution on February 22 to end President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration on border security, according to aides to Representative Joaquin Castro.

So far, 92 lawmakers have joined Castro in backing the legislation, which under House rules could advance within weeks to a debate by the full chamber, which is controlled by Democrats.

Trump declared a national emergency last week in order to take money Congress had appropriated for other activities and use it to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Trump's move came after Congress declined to fulfill his request for $5.7 billion to help build the wall this year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter on Wednesday to both Democratic and Republican members inviting them to cosponsor Castro's resolution. She said the House "will move swiftly to pass this bill."

Both the House and the Republican-led Senate could pass a resolution terminating the emergency by majority vote. However, any such measure would then go to Trump, who would likely veto it. Overriding the veto would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

A coalition of 16 US states led by California sued Trump and top members of his administration on Monday to block his decision to declare the emergency.

The lawsuit said Trump's declaration was a misuse of presidential power.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:14 am

