App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US has developed 'much better' relations with Pakistan recently: Donald Trump

US envoys say Pakistan has an important role to play in Afghan peace talks, given its links to the Taliban.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump said on February 22 that the United States has developed a "much better" relationship recently with Pakistan, which has long been at odds with the United States over the war in Afghanistan.

Trump, speaking at a White House event on trade negotiations with China, noted that relations had improved over the "last short period of time" and added that the United States may set up some meetings with Pakistan.

US  envoys say Pakistan has an important role to play in Afghan peace talks, given its links to the Taliban.

Taliban representatives are due to meet US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar on Feb. 25 in the next round of talks. The Taliban has refused to allow the participation of the Afghan government, which it regards as a US puppet.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador on Wednesday over remarks that Afghan peace talks could be affected if India resorted to violence after last week's deadly attack on Indian paramilitary police in the disputed Kashmir region, for which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group claimed responsibility.

The Taliban had earlier announced that its team would meet US negotiators this week in Islamabad. The meetings did not take place for reasons that remain unclear.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 11:16 am

tags #India #Pakistan #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.