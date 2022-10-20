‘US fears China could go for early annexation of Taiwan’

The United States’ fear that China could go for early annexation of Taiwan under the leadership of Xi Jinping has led it to speed up the defence capability of the self-governed island.

China claims Taiwan as its territory but it has never ruled the island.

“There has been a change in the approach from Beijing towards Taiwan in recent years,” the US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said in California on October 17.

“A fundamental decision has been made that the status quo was no longer acceptable, and Beijing was determined to pursue reunification (with Taiwan) on a much faster timeline,” Blinken told Condoleezza Rice, a former secretary of state, at Stanford University on Monday.

Blinken said peace and stability between China and Taiwan had been successfully maintained for decades, but Beijing had changed its approach. The Biden administration is now considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan. This is being done to increase production capacity for US-designed arms, speed their transfer and strengthen deterrence, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.

Blinken’s comments came in the wake of Xi’s Sunday speech at the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in Beijing. Xi is expected to remain the top leader of the CCP for a record third term.

As general secretary of the party, Xi told delegates, “Complete reunification of our country must be realised, and without doubts, it can be realised.” He said that China will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with Taiwan. “But we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary,” the Chinese leader added.

“Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, a matter that must be resolved by the Chinese,” Xi said, asking outsiders not to interfere in the affairs of the island.

Against the backdrop of the uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific because of China’s aggressive stance, Xi’s pledge has alarmed observers.

Taiwan’s ministry of national defence told Nikkei, “We will make a request to the US to expedite arms deliveries to Taiwan.”

China is uncomfortable with outside intervention and senior foreign leaders visiting Taiwan, which Beijing sees as an attempt to treat the island as a sovereign entity. After US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, China conducted a week-long military drill around the island to mark its protest.

The Biden administration is considering co-production with Taiwan to expedite arms technology transfers. However, it takes about 10 years from the time Washington approves an arms sale for the delivery to be completed.

According to the US military, China can take control of Taiwan by 2027. This leaves Taiwan limited time to improve its self-defense capabilities. But because of its commitment to supplying arms to Ukraine, the US is finding it difficult to meet the global demand for weapons. Reports show that the US has not completed the delivery of at least 10 arms deals worth $13 billion that have been approved since 2019.

America is now seeking help from allies and partners in the Group of Seven to provide security assistance to Taiwan.

But despite clearly stating its intention to take Taiwan, China has so far not set any deadline for its reunification with the mainland.

The US decided to switch allegiance to the People’s Republic of China from Taiwan in 1979. It also accepts the “one China” policy under which the legitimate government is headquartered in Beijing. This technically makes Taiwan a territory of the PRC.

The US, while maintaining trade and cultural links with Taiwan, has also supplied it with weapons for armaments to defend itself. The US and PRC had also agreed that the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland will be peaceful and not by force.

The US secretary of state warned that destabilisation of the Taiwan Strait was of “profound concern to countries around the world”. The waterway is one of the most important corridors of international trade. Blinken said the amount of commercial traffic that passes through the Straits every day and has an impact on economies around the world was enormous. “If that was to be disrupted as a result of a crisis, countries around the world would suffer,” he said.

Taiwan, which is the leading chip maker in the world and dominates the semiconductor market, has become part of the ongoing Sino-US battle for establishing global supremacy in the economic and high-technology sectors. “If Taiwanese production of semiconductors were disrupted as a result of the crisis, there would be an economic crisis around the world,” added Blinken.

The island’s autonomy is of vital geopolitical interest to the US which, like China, is dependent on Taiwan for high-tech chips. The US has been trying to convince Taiwan’s leading chip producers to shift production to the US and Japan to reduce vulnerability to Chinese attacks. This month, it introduced restrictions on Chinese technology exports, which has begun to have a major impact on China’s ability to increase its domestic chip-making.

Beijing has accused America of trying to cut off China’s access to semiconductors and scuttle its emergence as a modern economy.

How China responds to the US attempt to curtail its rise will be watched with a lot of interest around the world.