App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US envoy will meet with North Korean counterpart in Seoul on February 3

They will discuss steps to advance the denuclearisation of North Korea and ways to make progress on the commitments made by President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Singapore last June, the State Department said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul on February 3, where he will meet with his North Korean counterpart, the State Department said on January 31.

They will discuss steps to advance the denuclearisation of North Korea and ways to make progress on the commitments made by President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Singapore last June, the State Department said.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:41 am

tags #Politics #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.