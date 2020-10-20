172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|us-election-2020-donald-trump-plans-to-debate-joe-biden-despite-rule-changes-5985371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: AP

US Election 2020: Donald Trump plans to debate Joe Biden despite rule changes

The debate commission said that the final debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will have each participant muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each of the six topics.

Associated Press
Image: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Image: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump plans to attend the presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 22 despite rule changes — opposed by his campaign — that are meant to foster more ordered discussions.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says Trump “is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.”

The non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced on October 19 that the second and final debate between the two candidates will have each nominee muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each of the six debate topics.

Close

Also read: Trump 'running angry,' attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

The remainder of each 15-minute block will be open discussion, without any muting, the commission said.

The move is meant to prevent a repeat of the first debate three weeks ago when the two candidates, but mostly Trump, interrupted each other repeatedly.

The Biden campaign did not immediately comment on the new rule.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 08:09 am

