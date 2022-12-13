 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray files appeal in Delhi HC against order freezing party's name, symbol

Dec 13, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against the Election Commission's (EC) interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and the party's election symbol.

Thackeray claimed that the November 15 order by which the judge had also directed the EC to expedite the proceedings is "erroneous" and liable to be set aside.

The appeal is likely to come up for hearing on December 15.

The single judge bench, in its order, had said that there was "no procedural infraction" in the EC's order freezing Shiv Sena's name and election symbol following a "split" in the party.

It had said the commission passed the freezing order in view of urgency in respect of allotment of symbol on account of announcement of bypolls and the petitioner, who repeatedly took time to furnish necessary documents, now cannot allege violation of principles of natural justice and criticise the poll panel.

"There is a split between members of the 'Shiv Sena', a recognised political party in the state of Maharashtra. One group/ faction is led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray. Both claim to be the president of the original Shiv Sena party, and stake claim to its poll symbol of 'bow and arrow'," the single judge had noted in the order.