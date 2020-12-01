PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

Urmila Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019 after five months in that party, joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra.

PTI
File image
File image

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019 after five months in that party, joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra.

Sena sources said Matondkar's name was forwarded to Governor B S Koshyari by the Shiv Sena recently for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota.

Close
Matondkar, who lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat last year, recently took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.