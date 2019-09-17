App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Urmila Matondkar in touch with Uddhav Thackeray's PA, raises speculation of joining Shiv Sena

Urmila had announced her resignation on September 10 from the Congress within six months of joining it and unsuccessfully contesting the maiden Lok Sabha election, owing to "petty in-house politics".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who recently quit Congress, is in touch with Milind Narvekar, the personal assistant of Uddhav Thackeray, which has raised speculations that she is courting Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Zee News has reported.

Urmila had announced her resignation on September 10 from the Congress within six months of joining it and unsuccessfully contesting the maiden Lok Sabha election, owing to "petty in-house politics".

The announcement by Matondkar, who had bagged 2,41,431 votes across six segments of the Mumbai North seat, came as a setback for the Congress in Maharashtra which is struggling to keep its flock together ahead of the state Assembly polls, slated to be held next month.

Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March this year, was defeated by BJP stalwart Gopal Shetty in the polls.

In a statement, Matondkar observed the key functionaries of the Mumbai Congress are either unable to or are not committed to transform the party.

"I have resigned from the Indian National Congress. My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress," she had said.

However, there is no comments from either the former Congress leader of Shiv Sena about her joining the party.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena

