Urgent Congress meeting under way at Sonia Gandhi's residence

Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said the meeting was called at 9:15am.
An urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee is being held at party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi.
Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said the meeting was called at 9:15am.The Maharashtra political situation along with other important developments are expected to be discussed.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:56 am