Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upset with Anantkumar Hegde's remarks, BJP may ask him to apologise

Hegde claimed at an event in Bangaluru that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership is unhappy with party Member of Parliament (MP) Anantkumar Hegde's swipe at Mahatma Gandhi and he may be forced to apologise, according to reports.

Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangaluru that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

He also wondered why the Father of the Nation was called 'Mahatma' (a great soul).

A senior BJP leader said the Karnataka leader's comments were "condemnable" and the party leadership is upset with him.

"The party has conveyed its displeasure to him and asked him to take remedial measure. Any insult to Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable," the leader said.

The party leader said the Lok Sabha MP is a "disciplined" member of the party and will do what he has been asked to.

Hegde, who has been known to make controversial remarks and put the party is a tough spot, had earlier last year claimed that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was made the state's CM again in November despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being 'misused'.

The comment had come days after Fadnavis had resigned, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time as the chief minister, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took over as the new chief minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

