Uproar in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy, both Houses adjourned till 2 PM

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

As soon the second part of the Budget session of the House started, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh stood up, and said Gandhi has tried to 'defame' India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks, with the government demanding his apology.

This House should condemn his remarks and he should tender an apology, Singh demanded.

Singh alleged that Gandhi sought foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the country, which should be condemned unequivocally.