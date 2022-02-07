MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Upcoming Uttarakhand polls fight between creators of state and those averse to it: PM Modi

    Addressing a rally in Haridwar virtually, he accused the previous Congress governments in Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not allowing development in the state as it was “created against the party’s wishes”.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who “conspired to block its creation”.

    Addressing a rally in Haridwar virtually, he accused the previous Congress governments in Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not allowing development in the state as it was “created against the party’s wishes”.

    Modi termed the previous Congress dispensations in the state and at the Centre as “double-brake” governments.

    Non-implementation of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line during the Congress rule is a burning example of their “anti-development approach”, he alleged.

    “The Congress has committed the sin of throttling the dreams of Uttarakhand. The people of the state will not forgive it.” Modi appealed to the people to remember the “sins of the Congress” while casting their vote on February 14.  Vote for a “double-engine” government under the young leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami so that the big development projects go on uninterrupted, he urged the people.
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Uttarakhand polls
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 04:26 pm
