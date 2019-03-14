App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls a reverse of 1971 general election: FM Arun Jaitley

Jaitley was at that time a student activist with the youth wing of the Jan Sangh, which was in the Opposition during the 1971 general election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an exclusive interview with CNN News18's Marya Shakil, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are a reverse of the 1971 election.

On Shakil's question of there being any parallel to the 2019 election in the history of India, Jaitley said, "I consider three elections as the closest to this year's elections — two domestic, one international."

"I think this election is a reverse of 1971. That was the first election in which I worked as a student activist," he added.

Recalling the 1971 general election, the Union finance minister said at that time too, all parties in Opposition had formed a Grand Alliance in order to defeat the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "People were with Indira Gandhi, she won 320+ seats and we were nowhere," he said.

Jaitley was at that time a student activist with the youth wing of the Jan Sangh, which was in the Opposition during the 1971 general election.

Citing that the BJP has put all its faith in one person, Jaitley compared the upcoming election with the 2014 polls, saying, "2014 was an election of hope, we put our faith in one person. He has made no mistake and has led a strong and honest government."

"My third example is when Margaret Thatcher was removed and John Major came to power. Fear of the opponent made the Conservatives win, which was contrary to all the polls," Jaitley said.

Asserting on the instability of coalition governments, "When people see this absurd coalition, they think we don't need a six-month government but a 5-year one. This country has a five-time history of six-month governments."
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

