App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

'UPA Plus Plus' will form govt at Centre: Sachin Pilot

Pilot claimed the NDA is becoming weaker and the BJP, having lost three states in assembly polls last year, had to compromise to form coalitions for Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asserting that the Congress is "gaining momentum", Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot has exuded confidence that "UPA Plus Plus" will secure the mandate to govern in the coming Lok Sabha election.

He claimed the NDA is becoming weaker and the BJP, having lost three states in assembly polls last year, had to compromise to form coalitions for Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP lost power to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Pilot's home state, Rajasthan, in December.

"The Congress party is gaining momentum by aligning with many more parties in various states, therefore, the UPA Plus Plus will be a formidable alliance which will be defeating NDA in the coming Lok Sabha election," Pilot told PTI.

related news

Raising questions on the performance of the Modi government, Pilot, a former Union minister, said it should make itself answerable on its performance to people.

"The current ruling dispensation is not confident enough of its performance. Therefore, Ram Mandir, other religious issues, cow vigilantism and love jihad were brought in from time to time to divert attention from the main issues.

"Lack of job in economy. Corruption is there. Autonomous institutions were weakened and attacked by Modi government. The government cannot hide behind other (religious) issues," he said.

In Rajasthan, the PCC president said the party is fully prepared for the general election.

"Congress is very well prepared for the Lok Sabha election. Right after taking charge of the government in the state, we have started living up to the promises we had made, whether it is unemployment allowance or loan waiver," he said.

"People are aware. We are doing it consciously and with a lot of sincerity. Unlike the BJP, there was no jumla, no false promises and actual work is seen on the ground. Organisation-wise, we have had discussions with booth-level workers and leaders in all LS constituencies in the state," he said.

Pilot said the Congress will give tickets to "winnable candidates" and "we are hoping to get more young people".

Targeting the state BJP leadership, he said there is a "sense of leaderlessness" in Rajasthan unit of the saffron party.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats and all of them were won by BJP in 2014 general election but Congress won bypolls on two Lok Sabha constituencies last year. Currently, BJP has 23 and Congress two Lok Sabha MPs from the state.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Facebook, Google Will Keep Fake News, Hate Speech Away: EC Announces A ...

Ethiopian Airlines Flight Crashes, Killing 157 Aboard Boeing 737

Assam Election Dates: State to Vote in Three Phases from April 11 to 2 ...

Tamil Nadu Bypolls: By-elections to 18 Seats to be Held Along With LS ...

Amarinder Singh Welcomes ECI Advisory Against Displaying Photos of Def ...

Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with L ...

Election Commission Launches Suvidha App for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Sterling Urges Manchester City to Clinch Quadruple

No Simultaneous Assembly Polls in J&K, Omar Abdullah Says It’s ‘Su ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board; flight went dow ...

Nitin Gadkari asserts he does not have prime ministerial ambitions, sa ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we ...

Premier League: Manchester United, having rediscovered their character ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Juhi Chawla, Vidhu Vinod Chopra am ...

Farhan Akhtar's current and ex, Shibani Dandekar and Adhuna Bhabani, c ...

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with JSCA naming a stand after MS Dhoni, here ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Peter Hands ...

Chhapaak: Here's Deepika Padukone's process of getting into her charac ...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally exchange rings!

Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding: The happy couple is all smiles at their we ...

Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji shares a photo of Ranbir Kapoor from ...

India vs Australia fourth ODI: Shikhar Dhawan strikes his 16th ODI cen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.