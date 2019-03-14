UPA govt did not take steps that had to be taken after 26/11 terror strike: Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the Delhi BJP workers, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been talking about a zero tolerance policy against terrorism.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 14 claimed the UPA government did not take the steps it should have after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and there would have been more deterrence against such terror strikes had it been proactive. .
Addressing the Delhi BJP workers, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been talking about a zero tolerance policy against terrorism.
"Whatever had to be done after 26/11 Mumbai attacks was not done by the previous government. Had it been more proactive, there would have been more deterrence," Sitharaman said.