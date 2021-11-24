MARKET NEWS

English
UP will be biggest economy in India after BJP wins 2022 Assembly polls: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Under the BJP’s rule, a sense of pride and self-respect can be observed in Uttar Pradesh which is witness to a new form and framework of development, he said.

PTI
November 24, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File image)

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed Uttar Pradesh will become the "biggest economy in the country" after Yogi Adityanath becomes chief minister for the second time in a row following next year’s Assembly election.

Under the BJP's rule, a sense of pride and self-respect can be observed in Uttar Pradesh which is witness to a new form and framework of development, he said.

On the sidelines of an event organised by the BJP’s youth wing — the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) — Trivedi stressed that the youth of the state will "vote for development and nationalism and discard nepotism, regionalism, casteism and communalism".

"Uttar Pradesh will become the biggest economy in the country after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wins the upcoming assembly elections," he added.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that in Uttar Pradesh the opposition parties are fighting the polls "to save their shrinking identity" and not to form a government.

"Priyanka Gandhi talks about reservation for women in the Uttar Pradesh election, but does not talk about implementation it in Punjab and Rajasthan," he said. He hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over the issue of women’s reservation.

Asked about the farmers’ protest, Trivedi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already formed a committee to look into the minimum support price issue. The panel will also look into diversification of crops and organic farming in the interest of farmers, he said.

When asked, the BJP leader underscored, "The three farm laws have not withdrawn due to the upcoming state elections". Wrestler Babita Phogat, who accompanied Trivedi to the BJYM event, said, "During Akhilesh Yadav’s government, Uttar Pradesh saw 'gundaraj'. It was under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state is seeing 'Ramrajya'."
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Economy #India #Politics #Sudhanshu Trivedi #UP
first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:12 am

