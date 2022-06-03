UP to be a major driving force for India's growth story: PM Modi says at investors' summit

PM Modi with Yogi Adityanath at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 3 that Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force in India’s growth story for the next 10 years.

Given the possibilities of natural farming, the prime minister said it was a golden opportunity for the private sector to invest in agriculture in the state.

“I believe that it is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century. In the next 10 years, Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India,” PM Narendra Modi said after inaugurating the ground breaking ceremony for the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in state capital Lucknow.

The prime minister also flagged off 1,406 projects drawing investments of about Rs 80,000 crore in to Uttar Pradesh.

“Ganga is more than 1,100km long in UP, passes through 25-30 districts. Imagine the huge possibilities of natural farming. The state government announced a food processing scheme a few years ago. For the corporate world, it's a golden opportunity to invest in agriculture currently,” he said.

The projects flagged off encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, and handloom and textiles.

"Today, agreements of investment worth more than Rs 80,000 crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. I congratulate the youth of UP for it as they will be the most benefitted from it," he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and industrialist Gautam Adani were present at the event.

Modi said the world was looking at India’s potential and appreciating its performance. "India is growing at the fastest clip among the G20 economies. It is at number two in the Global Retail Index," he said. “We have worked to strengthen India as a nation with our reforms. One Nation-One Tax, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card - all these efforts are reflect our solid and clear policies.”

The prime minister said that the "double engine" (BJP ruling the Centre as well as the state) government of Uttar Pradesh is working on infrastructure, investment and manufacturing. "The allocation of unprecedented capital expenditure of Rs 7.50 lakh crore in this year’s budget is a step in this direction,” he said.

Singh said that today, India has reached a level where the world listens to it carefully. Adityanath said that the state has increased its traditional enterprise export from Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 1.56 lakh crore with effective action in schemes like 'One District One Product.'

"The PM is building a new India that works to restore its past glory. CM Yogi Adityanath building a foundation on which UP's trillion-dollar economy will be built. We are investing over 70,000 Crore in state," said Gautam Adani.

The ‘Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0’ is the first major programme of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government in the industry and infrastructure development sector. The prime minister had inaugurated the first UP Investors' Summit on February 21 and 22, 2018. The state government had claimed to have signed deals for investments worth Rs 4.64 lakh crore.

The first ground-breaking ceremony was organised on July 29, 2018, and 81 projects worth Rs 61,792 crore were rolled out. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second ground-breaking ceremony organised on July 28, 2019 in which 290 projects worth Rs 67,202 crore were launched.