App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP: Stage set for first phase polling in 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

The communally sensitive seat of Muzaffarnagar will see a clash of titans with RLD chief Ajit Singh locking horns with sitting BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The stage is set for polling in eight Lok Sabha seats of western Uttar Pradesh on April 11 amidst tight security in the first leg of the seven-phased general elections. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain all the eight Lok Sabha seats while the fledgling Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance too is going whole hog to upset the saffron party's apple cart.

In the 2014 parliamentary elections, the BJP had won all the eight seats-- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar that figure in the first phase of the staggered elections.

The communally sensitive seat of Muzaffarnagar will see a clash of titans with RLD chief Ajit Singh locking horns with sitting BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan.

For the saffron party, the Kairana parliamentary constituency holds immense significance as it had tasted defeat in the Lok Sabha bye-election last year.

related news

The fate of three Union ministers-- V K Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) will also be tested in this phase.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for this phase and over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls, Additional Director General, Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Police Anand Kumar said.

"All necessary preparations have been made for the polling tommrow on the eight seats. The polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm," Chief Electoral Officer, L Venkateshwar Lu said.

In the first phase, as many as 1,50,65,682 voters-- 82,24,835 males, 68,39,833 females and 1,014 third genders-- will exercise their franchise in 16,518 booths set up inside 6,716 polling centres to decide the fate of 96 candidates.

Prominent among those in the fray include-- Imran Masood (Congress) and Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) from Saharanpur, and Tabassum Begum (SP) from Kairana.

In Bijnor, Congress candidate and former UP minister (during Mayawati's tenure) Naseemuddin Siddiqui will challenge Raja Bharatendra Singh, while in Meerut, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal will be hoping for a repeat of 2014, while BSP's Hazi Mohammad Yaqub will be trying to checkmate him.

In Baghpat, Union minister Satyapal Singh is pitted against Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), son of Ajit Singh.

Dolly Sharma of the Congress is contesting against Union minister V K Singh, while in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is Union minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma versus Arvind Kumar Singh of the Congress.

Politically crucial Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Of the 80 seats in UP, SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, and the RLD will contest on three seats. UP will have seven-phase polling.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indi ...

The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is the First Reasonably Affordable Wi-Fi 6 R ...

PM Modi Biopic: Kajal Aggarwal Gets Trolled for Supporting Vivek Obero ...

Warner Bros Taking Legal Action Against Donald Trump For Using Batman ...

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Selfies with Children in Father's 'Karmabhoomi' ...

How Chronic Stress Promotes Breast Cancer Development

How is Google Pay App Operating Without Authorisation, Delhi HC Asks R ...

Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed ...

EC Initiates Probe on Outer Manipur BJP Candidate After Insurgent Grou ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In dry Ramda village of UP's Kairana, ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Samsung Galaxy A-series launch LIVE: Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 expected a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.