UP Population Control Bill | Educated people don’t have more than 2-3 children: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on July 14 that eradicating poverty and educating people are key to population control as educated people do not have more than two to three children.

Commenting on the Uttar Pradesh government’s controversial Population Control Bill, Singh said: “Educated people usually don't have more than 2-3 children. The major reason is poverty. Population can be controlled by eradicating poverty and educating people. I made this policy in 2000, they understood this after 21 years.”

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) head Nitish Kumar had said educating women is the best way to check population growth, adding he was not in favour of introducing a law to regulate the same.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s draft population bill that seeks to discourage couples from having more than two children by making them ineligible for government jobs and various welfare benefits has been criticised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also.

The VHP said: “The preamble of Bill states that this is a Bill (i) inter alia to stabilize the population and (ii) promotion of two-child norm. VHP agrees with both objectives. However, Section 5, 6(2) and 7 of the Bill, which incentivise the public servants and others to have only one child in the family go well beyond the said objectives.”

The saffron outfit added: “The TFR of Hindus has declined far below the replacement rate of 2.1, but that of Muslims is 3.16 in Assam and 2.33 in Kerala. In these states, one of the communities has thus entered the contraction phase while the other is still expanding. UP should avoid getting into that situation.”

(With ANI inputs)