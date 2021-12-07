UP polls: Congress to release 'charge sheet' against rival parties 

The Congress party will release a “charge sheet” to “expose” rival parties over promises made by them to the public in Uttar Pradesh in the past three decades, a statement said on December 7.

According to a party spokesman, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to release on December 8 the party's manifesto for women.

The decision over the release of the “charge sheet” was taken at a meeting held in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, the statement said. It was decided that the shortcomings of the successive non-Congress governments led by the BJP, SP, and the BSP be effectively highlighted ahead of the Assembly elections.

It was decided that a “charge sheet” on all issues be compiled and a roadmap for exposing them be worked out to bring out the truth before people, the statement said.