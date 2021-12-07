MARKET NEWS

UP polls: Congress to release 'charge sheet' against rival parties 

According to a party spokesman, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to release on December 8 the party's manifesto for women.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST

The Congress party will release a “charge sheet” to “expose” rival parties over promises made by them to the public in Uttar Pradesh in the past three decades, a statement said on December 7.

According to a party spokesman, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to release on December 8 the party's manifesto for women.

The decision over the release of the “charge sheet” was taken at a meeting held in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, the statement said. It was decided that the shortcomings of the successive non-Congress governments led by the BJP, SP, and the BSP be effectively highlighted ahead of the Assembly elections.

It was decided that a “charge sheet” on all issues be compiled and a roadmap for exposing them be worked out to bring out the truth before people, the statement said.

 
PTI
#Congress party #UP polls 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 7, 2021 10:25 pm

