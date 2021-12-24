MARKET NEWS

UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises regular, cheap power supply if elected

"Had the proposed power plants in Etah and other districts been built, the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have been compelled to buy electricity at the highest rate in the country," his tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP government, read.

PTI
December 24, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap power supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if voted to power.

He further wrote, "When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses."

During a rally at Iglas in Aligarh on Thursday, the SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance promised ’martyr’ status to the farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws and Rs 1 crore to each of their families if it formed the government.
PTI
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #India #Politics #power
first published: Dec 24, 2021 02:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.