UP Polls 2022: Congress to hold Pratigya Chaupals' for poll campaigning

In a letter issued to candidates and office bearers of the party on Monday, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said in view of the current COVID wave, the Congress has postponed all its large gatherings but small programmes can be organised with caution.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST
Congress party | Representative image

The Congress party on Monday said it will hold 'Pratigya Chaupals' all over Uttar Pradesh for campaigning in the state assembly elections, complying with all COVID-19 protocol. In a letter issued to candidates and office bearers of the party on Monday, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said in view of the current COVID wave, the Congress has postponed all its large gatherings but small programmes can be organised with caution.

In such a situation, the party will hold 'Pratigya Chaupals' in villages, mohallas and wards, he said. The UPCC president said 'Pratigya Chaupals' will be held in two-three villages every day in which state, district and block-level office bearers of the party will take part.

In these chaupals', the party manifesto for women and Congress' pledge for farmers will be discussed, he said, adding discussions will also be held with youths, unemployed and women self-help groups. The Congress party has promised to give 40 per cent of its tickets to woman candidates. It has also promised to reserve 40 per cent of government jobs to women, besides various other benefits to them, if the party wins the UP polls.

The party had also announced to give smartphones to girls enrolled in 10+2 and scooters to girls enrolled in the graduation courses. Awareness and precaution regarding COVID-19 too will be discussed in villages in Pratigya Chaupals', he said, adding that masks and medicines will also be distributed as per the requirement for holding chaupals.

While announcing the poll schedule for the assembly elections in five states on January 5, the Election Commission had banned all sorts of public ralles and gatherings, allowing only door-to-door campaigning by various parties' workers in groups of five or fewer people.
