UP Polls 2022: AIMIM chief declares ex minister Babu Singh Kushwaha as his front's CM face

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday declared former state minister Babu Singh Kushwaha as the chief ministerial candidate of his party's pre-poll alliance "Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha". The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief made the announcement while also launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an election rally in Hasanpur here.

"If the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha forms its government in UP, Babu Singh Kushwaha will be its first chief minister, said Owaisi, who had earlier said that if his pre-poll alliance is voted to power, he will have two chief ministers in UP. Owaisi, however, had not explained under what provision of the Constitution, he would have two chief ministers in a single state.

In his Hassanpur rally, he also promised to have three deputy CMs for the state. We have also decided that there will be three deputy chief ministers in UP of which one will be a Muslim and two others from the most backward section of the society," he added.

For the UP assembly elections, the AIMIM had forged a pre-poll alliance 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' on January 22 along with Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party and the Backward and Minority Community Employees Federation, headed by Waman Meshram.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that he has the courage of speaking with Modi while looking in his eyes. "If the BJP is doing something wrong, I will raise my voice against it. This country was liberated by our ancestors. We got this country free with our blood. This country is mine and everyone else's, he asserted.

But today when the BJP talks about changing the secular character of this country, Owaisi will look into the eyes of Modi and speak and he will continue to do so," he said. The Hyderabad MP also attacked UP Chief Minister Adityanath, calling him Baba and saying that he has only one solution to all problems: Defeat Mughals.

"If anyone thinks my voice will be suppressed for speaking against the UP chief minister, remember that as long as I am alive, I will keep speaking the truth. Your power will not suppress me, said Owaisi. Accusing the Adityanath government of inaction, he said, Baba's government was there for five years but Baba did nothing. If you talk about your problems with Baba, Baba will just say, 'O young man, you vote for us, we have to defeat the Mughals.

And the SP-BSP will say that you vote for us and defeat the BJP, he said, adding: They say the BJP wins only because of the Majlis entering into the electoral fray". Owaisi also took digs at the chief minister's various other purported remarks during the ongoing electioneering.

"Yogi Adityanath says he will create cold in May-June. Chief Minister, you should become a meteorologist. You (Yogi) say that you will remove the heat (garmi nikal denge), Are you a doctor of dysentery, is Baba selling Isabgol?" he asked. "Listen to our message, Baba. The heat that Majlis has created in youths, will neither be reduced by your heat nor your cold. The heat we have created is on the foundation of truth, on the basis of reality to get respect and to gain our share. Even if I die, these people will go ahead with our message," he asserted.

"I want freedom from radical forces. I want freedom from those parties who are fielding RSS candidates and are telling me that you do slavery. I want brotherhood so we have formed the morcha, the AIMIM chief said in his rally.