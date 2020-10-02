172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|up-polices-suspicious-action-dented-state-govt-bjps-image-uma-bharti-to-yogi-adityanath-5916221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP police's suspicious action dented state govt, BJP's image: Uma Bharti to Yogi Adityanath

Uma Bharti, who said she has been keeping a close watch on the entire Hathras incident, urged Yogi Adityanath to allow media and political leaders to meet the aggrieved family.

PTI

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on October 2 the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him to allow mediapersons and politicians to meet the victim's family.

Bharti, who has been admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh after she tested positive for COVID-19, said had she been fine she would have herself visited the family in Hathras.

She said she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital.

Close

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the senior BJP leader said, "UP police's suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath."

related news

Bharti, who said she has been keeping a close watch on the entire Hathras incident, urged Adityanath to allow media and political leaders to meet the aggrieved family.

Bharti, who said she has been keeping a close watch on the entire Hathras incident, urged Adityanath to allow media and political leaders to meet the aggrieved family.

She said she was hesitant to speak about the incident, as she thought the chief minister must be taking appropriate action in this regard.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.