UP police file case against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for violating Epidemic Act

A police case was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under the Epidemic Act on October 1, according to media reports.

A police case was filed at Ecotech One police station of Gautam Budh Nagar against the two senior leaders as well as over 150 other Congress workers reportedly accompanying them, news channel NDTV reported.

The two leaders were detained earlier in the afternoon by UP police as they made their way to Hathras district from New Delhi. According to reports, Rahul was also shoved and pushed to the ground by police.

The Gandhis had planned to visit the village and meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died on September 29, two weeks after being allegedly raped and tortured by four men in Hathras.

Accompanied by Congress supporters, the Gandhis had started a foot-march to Hathras -- more than 140 km away -- after their vehicles were stopped at the Delhi-UP border. Congress supporters and the police clashed in the ensuing chaos on the Yamuna Expressway.

"I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me?" Rahul Gandhi was seen asking the police, in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

"We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order," police personnel responded.

Now, reports suggest that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been arrested under Sections 188, 269, 260.