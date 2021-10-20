MARKET NEWS

UP police detains Priyanka Gandhi on way to home of Agra man who died in police custody

"Its too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined in a guest house in Lucknow," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File image- Reuters)


Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on October 20 detained by the UP police, while she was on her way to Agra to meet the family of a person who allegedly died in police custody.

"Section 144 is imposed...Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra," a police official told news agency ANI.

Earlier, on being stopped at the toll plaza of Lucknow-Agra expressway, Gandhi had asked the policemen, "Do I need somebody's permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem why I am not being allowed to go to Agra, is there a law and order issue?"

"Someone has died, how can it be a law and order issue? Ask the DM by calling him. Its too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined in a guest house in Lucknow," she said.

Close

The person who died in Agra was identified as Arun Valmiki, a person belonging to the SC/ST community. He was arrested on the charge of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station.

News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that he died after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Muniraj G said Valmiki suddenly fell sick on the night of October 19, while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans guest house

This is the second time within a month when Gandhi has been detained. She was arrested on October 4, after attempting to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where a convoy which included a car of Union Minister Ajay Mishra allegedly ran over protesting farmers leading to the death of four among them.

With PTI inputs
Tags: #Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #UP Police #Uttar Pradesh
