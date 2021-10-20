UP police detains Priyanka Gandhi on way to home of Agra man who died in police custody

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File image- Reuters)

Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on October 20 detained by the UP police, while she was on her way to Agra to meet the family of a person who allegedly died in police custody.

"Section 144 is imposed...Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra," a police official told news agency ANI.

Earlier, on being stopped at the toll plaza of Lucknow-Agra expressway, Gandhi had asked the policemen, "Do I need somebody's permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem why I am not being allowed to go to Agra, is there a law and order issue?"



अरुण वाल्मीकि की मृत्यु पुलिस हिरासत में हुई। उनका परिवार न्याय मांग रहा है। मैं परिवार से मिलने जाना चाहती हूं। उप्र सरकार को डर किस बात का है? क्यों मुझे रोका जा रहा है।

आज भगवान वाल्मीकि जयंती है, पीएम ने महात्मा बुद्ध पर बड़ी बातें की, लेकिन उनके संदेशों पर हमला कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

"Someone has died, how can it be a law and order issue? Ask the DM by calling him. Its too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined in a guest house in Lucknow," she said.

The person who died in Agra was identified as Arun Valmiki, a person belonging to the SC/ST community. He was arrested on the charge of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station.

News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that he died after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Muniraj G said Valmiki suddenly fell sick on the night of October 19, while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

This is the second time within a month when Gandhi has been detained. She was arrested on October 4, after attempting to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where a convoy which included a car of Union Minister Ajay Mishra allegedly ran over protesting farmers leading to the death of four among them.

