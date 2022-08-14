UP parties welcome Bihar development, but no sign of similar realignment against BJP in sight

Representative image

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have welcomed the coming together of the warring JD(U) and RJD in Bihar, but gave no indication of a similar realignment of forces against the BJP in the politically crucial state in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary election.

The parties acknowledge that defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which send 80 members to Lok Sabha, is key to oust it from power at the Centre. But they remain shy of taking any initiative to unite forces against the BJP, more so considering the poor results of such alliances in the past.

The BJP’s ascendency to power coincided with the dramatic increase in its tally in Uttar Pradesh — from 10 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha election to 71 in 2014 and 62 in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in the state, had tried different alliances in the last few elections but failed to defeat the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, it allied with the Congress, but the BJP won the election with two-thirds majority.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP formed a grand alliance with its arch rival BSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and fought the 2022 assembly polls in alliance with the RLD and some other parties, but failed to dent the BJP’s electoral supremacy in the state.

On Tuesday, when Nitish Kumar announced quitting the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD to form the government in Bihar, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had welcomed the decision.

”This is a good beginning today, the day when the slogan of ’Bharat chhodo’ (Quit India) was given against the British. If the slogan of ’BJP bhagaao’ (drive away the BJP) is coming from Bihar, I feel that in other states also, parties will stand up against the BJP and so will the people,” he had said.

But, his party has not expressed any intent to work for a similar realignment in his home state. Talking to PTI, Samajwadi Party’s national secretary and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the SP is capable of defeating the BJP and added it will not enter into an alliance with the BSP led by Mayawati.

”SP will fight elections on its own,” Chaudhary said. Congress leader and former MP P L Punia, however, sees a sign of hope in Uttar Pradesh too. The Congress is part of the ’Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) in Bihar, Punia told