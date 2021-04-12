UP Panchayat polls: A ‘semi-final’ ahead of assembly elections 2022?

File image of BJP rally in West Bengal

Beginning April 15, the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections will be conducted in four phases.

The polls for electing representatives to the three-tier Panchayat system are seen as a litmus test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties—Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress – ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray in these elections.

For the BJP, the polls assume significance as they are being held in the backdrop of the farmers’ agitation, particularly in parts of western UP.

The saffron party, which started to dominate UP politics since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, stormed to power in the state in the 2017 assembly elections and has continued winning most parliamentary seats in the 2019 General Elections, as well.

Gauging the mood

The BJP won 312 seats in the 2017 UP Assembly election, followed by the SP with 47 seats and the BSP with 19. The saffron party is contesting the elections with all its might though the candidates do not fight on party symbols.

The party has expressed its support for candidates on all 3,051 poll-bound seats of District Panchayat members.

“Our party takes every election seriously. We have ensured that among these 3,000-odd candidates, no one is a relative of any sitting MLA or top leader. Our aim is to evolve and strengthen the grass-root leadership,” Vijay Bahadur Pathak, BJP’s state vice-president told News18.

Polls are also being held for 58,000 village Pradhan (chief) posts and 75,000 Block Development Council Member positions across 826 blocks of Uttar Pradesh, apart from 3,051 district (zila) panchayat member seats.

The first phase will be held on April 15, the second phase on April 19, the third on April 26 and the fourth phase on April 29, while votes will be counted on May 2 along with the assembly election results of five states.

As many 12.39 crore voters will cast their vote for 7,32,563 wards of 58,189 Gram Panchayats, 75,855 wards of 826 Area Panchayats, and 3,051 District Panchayat Members.

A total 80,762 polling centres with 2,03,050 booths will be established for the Panchayat elections.

Considering the raging second wave of the Covid-19, the UP State Election Commission has put in place many precautionary measures, including extending the polling time by one hour and making special provisions for COVID-infected people to cast their vote.

SP, BSP playing it safe?

Unlike the BJP, the SP and the BSP have not released the names of the candidates they are supporting. Experts say that the two parties are wary of BJP’s dominance in the polls and do not want to see it as a ‘semi-final’ for the next year’s assembly poll.

“It is a norm in panchayat elections. The opposition parties do not generally name its candidates. This time, BJP is fighting aggressively because they want to send out a message that they are still popular, despite the farmers' protest. For SP and the Congress, a defeat would be detrimental considering the next year’s assembly polls,” said a political analyst. Both the parties are contesting the polls at the district levels.

The Congress party led by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has declared the names of the candidates for the polls. The party has since long been focussing on strengthening the organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

Local issues matter

Generally, Panchayat elections are contested on local issues, but interest has increased over the years because of the money being allocated to the bodies. The 15th Finance Commission agreed to grant Rs 47,764 crore to the panchayats in the last six years, including the year 2020-21.

In the next five years (2021-22 to 2025-26), more than Rs 38,000 crore are to be spent through the newly elected representatives.

Many Gram Panchayats have got a budget of more than Rs 1 crore over the past five years through good performance, plus the amount received from the State Finance Commission, a report in India Today said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has also released the list of candidates and has called the polls a ‘semi-final’ ahead of the assembly polls.