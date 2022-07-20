 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

UP minister offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

PTI
Jul 20, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Khatik, the Minister of State for Jalshakti in the Yogi Adityanath government, expressed his desire to resign through a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik has offered his resignation saying departmental officials have been ignoring him.

Khatik, the Minister of State for Jalshakti in the Yogi Adityanath government, expressed his desire to resign through a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The letter has gone viral on social media. However, when the media in his native Meerut district sought his reaction over his resignation, Khatik merely said, "There is no such issue.”

Sources close to the minister in Meerut said he has gone to Delhi.

PTI
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Dinesh Khatik #minister #resignation #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:26 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.