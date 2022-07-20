English
    UP minister offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

    Khatik, the Minister of State for Jalshakti in the Yogi Adityanath government, expressed his desire to resign through a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik has offered his resignation saying departmental officials have been ignoring him.

    The letter has gone viral on social media. However, when the media in his native Meerut district sought his reaction over his resignation, Khatik merely said, "There is no such issue.”

    Sources close to the minister in Meerut said he has gone to Delhi.
