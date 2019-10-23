UP minister calls Priyanka Gandhi “Twitter wali neta”

Attacking Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for highlighting the growing incidence of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya referred to her as the “Twitter wali neta”.

According to an India Today report, he rejected the allegations of worsening law and order situation in the state, Maurya said: “She is Twitter wali neta.”

He added: “Recently, she went after making her brother lose the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. What she says doesn't matter. What matters is we are taking steps to strengthen law and order in the state.”

However, Priyanka’s statement was not arbitrary since she was referring to the data recently released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government for being ranked as the state recording maximum number of crimes against women, she had said on October 22: “The state is at the top in crime against women. It is shameful and the chief minister must do something about it.”

Later, she put out a tweet in Hindi, which when translated read: “In the entire country, the highest number of crimes against women took place in Uttar Pradesh. In one year, more than 56,000 cases were recorded, and this is exclusive of the multiple cases that go unreported (to police). Isn’t this data dismal enough to draw the attention of the Chief Minister?”

Notably, as per the NCRB data, more than 3.5 lakh cases of crimes against women were registered, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list at 56,011 cases.

Yet, Priyanka’s statement was junked by the Deputy CM and UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh. He went to the extent of blaming the Opposition of “manipulating” the crime record bureau’s figures.