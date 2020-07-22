App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP journalist killing: Rahul Gandhi says people were promised 'Ram Raj', got 'Gundaraj'

He also condoled the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by miscreants on Monday night and succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a journalist and said people were promised 'Ram Raj' but got 'Gundaraj' instead.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16.

"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:58 am

tags #India #Politics

