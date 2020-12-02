PlusFinancial Times
UP govt's Mission Shakti has failed, crimes against women rising: Priyanka Gandhi

Chief Minister Adityanath had launched the Mission Shakti' campaign in October focussing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against women will be dealt with an iron hand.
PTI
Dec 2, 2020 / 10:36 AM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government's 'Mission Shakti' has "failed" as crimes against women are rising in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Adityanath had launched the Mission Shakti' campaign in October focussing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against women will be dealt with an iron hand.

Attacking the BJP government, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, When the government's aim is hypocrisy and false propaganda, then missions are bound to fail."

"Mission Shakti launched by the BJP government to cover up the rising crimes against women in UP has failed. Case is being registered against those responsible for burning a woman after one month. Crimes are rising," the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP alleged.

She also tagged a media report which claimed that a 21-year-old woman in Bhadohi was burnt inside her house by bullies, but a case was registered only after a month.

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Adityanath dispensation.
PTI
#India #Politics
first published: Dec 2, 2020 10:36 am

