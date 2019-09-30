UP govt stopping padyatra, arresting Congress leaders: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is stopping her party's march in support of the law student who has accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape and arresting its leaders.

The opposition party added on its official Twitter handle that district borders in Shahjahanpur have been blocked from all sides and Congress leaders such as Jitin Prasada detained. The party said the protest march has been blocked by UP Police.

"The criminals in UP have the protection of the government so they can intimidate the rape victim," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for daughter of Shahjahanpur. The padyatra is being stopped. Our workers and leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?" the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.

The student was on Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Hours later, her bail plea was rejected.