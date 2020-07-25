App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt should pay attention to COVID testing: Mayawati

The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771.

PTI

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay proper attention on testing and cleanliness in hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge.

The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771.

"In view of the daily rise of corona epidemic in country's largest state Uttar Pradesh, the government should immediately give proper attention to corona testing, facilities in hospitals and cleanliness in COVID centres. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.