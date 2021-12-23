MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

UP govt probe into Ayodhya land 'scam' an eyewash, SC should intervene: Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land "scam" was an eyewash and demanded intervention of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.


Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith.


The probe to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash, she said.


The state government has ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI on Wednesday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly." A news report has claimed that MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.

Close

PTI
Tags: #Ayodhta land #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #SC #Supreme Court
first published: Dec 23, 2021 01:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.