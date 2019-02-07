Holy cow! UP govt allocates Rs 450 crore for gaushalas, Rs 125 crore for new dairy units

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government presented a budget of Rs 4.79 lakh crore for the year 2019-20 on February 6.

The annual budget, presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, is 12 percent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs 4,28,384.52 crore.

In his budget speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of populist schemes.

Here are the key announcements:

> Rs 247.60 crore allocated for maintenance of cow shelters in rural areas and Rs 200 crore for 'Kanha Gaushala and Besahara Pashu Ashram' in urban areas.

> Rs 1,000 crore allocated for development of airports, which includes Rs 800 crore for airport in Jewar and Rs 200 crore for one in Ayodhya.

> Rs 459 crore allocated for modernisation of Arabic/Persian language madrasas.

> Special cess to be imposed on liquor sales in the state. From total cess collected, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilized for maintenance of destitute cattle-heads of the state.

> For the first time, a provision has been made in the budget for modernisation of police.

>In a push for implementation of Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units.

> A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for establishment of a new dairy in Mathura while Rs 5 crore has been allocated for various programmes under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.

> A proposal of Rs 93 crore has been made for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.

This is the third budget by the Adityanath government in the state.

After the Budget speech, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference in state capital Lucknow. Addressing the media, Yogi announced budget 2019 as the highest in the state’s history.