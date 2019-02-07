App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Holy cow! UP govt allocates Rs 450 crore for gaushalas, Rs 125 crore for new dairy units

Rs 1,000 crore allocated for development of airports, special cess to be imposed on liquor sales in the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government presented a budget of Rs 4.79 lakh crore for the year 2019-20 on February 6.

The annual budget, presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, is 12 percent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs 4,28,384.52 crore.

In his budget speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of populist schemes.

Here are the key announcements:

related news

> Rs 247.60 crore allocated for maintenance of cow shelters in rural areas and Rs 200 crore for 'Kanha Gaushala and Besahara Pashu Ashram' in urban areas.

> Rs 1,000 crore allocated for development of airports, which includes Rs 800 crore for airport in Jewar and Rs 200 crore for one in Ayodhya.

> Rs 459 crore allocated for modernisation of Arabic/Persian language madrasas.

> Special cess to be imposed on liquor sales in the state. From total cess collected, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilized for maintenance of destitute cattle-heads of the state.

> For the first time, a provision has been made in the budget for modernisation of police.

>In a push for implementation of Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units.

> A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for establishment of a new dairy in Mathura while Rs 5 crore has been allocated for various programmes under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.

> A proposal of Rs 93 crore has been made for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.

This is the third budget by the Adityanath government in the state.

After the Budget speech, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference in state capital Lucknow. Addressing the media, Yogi announced budget 2019 as the highest in the  state’s history.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.