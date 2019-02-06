App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:22 PM IST

UP government says it doesn't have scheme to allot land to legislators

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury also asked the government to consider the demand and provide lands to the legislators in the state capital.

Owing to shortage of land bank, the Uttar Pradesh government does not have any scheme to allot land to legislators, the state assembly was informed on February 6.

Housing minister Suresh Pasi made the remarks during the Question Hour in the state assembly. He was replying to BSP member Mohammad Aslam Raini, who sought to know from the government whether it will allot land to legislators.

"The question does not arise... Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board and development authorities do not have land banks," Pasi said.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury also asked the government to consider the demand and provide lands to the legislators in the state capital.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the priority of the government is to provide land to poor and homeless and it is not considering such demand.

Chowdhury said "legislators too are poor and the demand is genuine" and requested Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to look into it.

The Speaker later said the matter will be discussed in a meeting.
